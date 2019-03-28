FRANKLIN — Barbara A. (Hunt) Laflamme, 88, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, with her family by her side, after a long illness.
She was born in Laconia on May 15, 1930, the daughter of Stanton and Florence (McCrea) Hunt. She attended schools in Laconia and was a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1948.
Barbara worked as a seamstress at O'Shea Department Store in Laconia but spent most of her time helping her husband, Lawrence, run their pastry shops, Laflamme Homelyke Bakery in Laconia and Larry's Pastry Shop in Franklin.
Barbara enjoyed crafting, playing cards and knitting clothing for her family. She and her husband loved their many trips to the beach to watch the grandchildren play in the water.
She was predeceased in 2008 by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence Laflamme; two of her daughters, Norma Jean Laflamme in 1955 and Marcia Abbott in 2018; a grandson, Patrick Michael, in 1997; a brother, Robert Hunt; and her sister, Marjorie Robbins.
Her family includes her son, Dennis Laflamme, her caregiver since 2008, of Franklin; her daughters, Joan and husband Martin Judd of Hill, Nancy Adams of Northfield, Ellen Gilpatric of Newbury, and Peggy Laflamme of Franklin; grandchildren Jodi Phelps, Tim Abbott, Kevin and Ken Judd, Jeremy and Melanie Michael, Samantha Adams, Joshua Laflamme, and Jennifer Gardner; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her son-in-law, Lawrence "Butch" Abbott of Franklin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
According to Barbara's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will take place in St. Lambert Cemetery in Laconia when the weather permits.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
