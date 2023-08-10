Barbara A. Kulpa, 88

It is with a blend of sorrow and gratitude that we share the passing of Barbara Ann Kulpa, a woman of remarkable warmth and resilience, who graced this world for 88 years.

A mother, wife and grandmother, Barbara's legacy is not merely about longevity, but more importantly, it's about the depth and richness of the life she led. As her daughter Jill, I have been privileged to witness her strength, her love and her joy. As the poet Maya Angelou once said, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Barbara truly embodied this sentiment, touching lives with her kindness. What mattered most to her was her family and her love for animals.

