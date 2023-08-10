Barbara A. Kulpa, 88 

It is with a blend of sorrow and gratitude that we share the passing of Barbara Ann Kulpa, a woman of remarkable warmth and resilience, who graced this world for 88 years.
A mother, wife and grandmother, Barbara's legacy is not merely about longevity, but more importantly, it's about the depth and richness of the life she led. As her daughter Jill, I have been privileged to witness her strength, her love and her joy. As the poet Maya Angelou once said, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Barbara truly embodied this sentiment, touching lives with her kindness. What mattered most to her was her family and her love for animals.
Born on Feb. 18, 1935, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Barbara spent her summers on the picturesque shores of Lake Winnipesaukee and winters in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Her love for her family was palpable, and she was our beacon, our solace and our joy. In her role as a housewife, Barbara found fulfillment in nurturing her family, creating a warm and inviting home filled with love and laughter.
Barbara was a loving wife to her husband, Anthony Kulpa, for 65 years and a devoted mother to her daughters and their spouses, Jill (Andrew) Gorski and Stacey (Mark) Brooks, and "Nana" to Eddie Fallon, her treasured grandson.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Alice Johnson; her brother Ralph (Eddie) Johnson; and her daughter, Karen Kulpa. Yet, even in the face of such profound loss, Barbara's spirit remained unbroken.
In her own quiet, unassuming way, she taught us resilience. She taught us that life, in all its messiness and beauty, is to be embraced and cherished. Her life was a testament to the fact that it is not the years in our life, but the life in our years that truly counts. You will be truly missed. Rest in peace.
