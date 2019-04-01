ALTON — Babette Ann Mercier-Stealy, age 53, of Bowman Road, died on March 30, 2019, at her home.
Born in Staten Island, New York, on Feb. 20, 1966, daughter of Douglas D. Mercier and Carol Ann (Oberle) Hall, she was raised in Sandown, New Hampshire, and graduated from Calvary Christian School of Derry. She also resided in Wilton, and recently in Alton for 10 years.
Babette was a school bus driver for First Student of Belmont, and a member of the Teamster Union Local 633 of Manchester.
She enjoyed crocheting and snowmobiling, along with “backpacking” on her snowmobile.
She is survived by her parents, Douglas D. Mercier of Lyndeboro and Carol Ann Hall of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her other half, Jon P. Temple of Alton; son Tyler A.L. Stealy and significant other Ashely Emery of Northfield; daughter Pilar and husband Jacob Goodell of Troy; brother Brandan W. Mercier of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, April 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School St., Alton, NH 03809. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
