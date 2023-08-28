CONCORD — B. Jeffrey Clairmont, 81, passed away on Aug. 25, at a hospice facility in Concord.
Born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Laconia, Jeff was the son of Robert and Annette Clairmont. He attended Laconia High School, was a graduate and devoted patron of Fairfield University and earned a master degree in administration from Keene State College. He was an educator all his adult life, first as a teacher in Manchester and Keene, then as a principal and owner of two learning centers in California, where he lived for over two decades.
Jeff was a man who valued his faith, family and friendships. He was dedicated to keeping in touch with classmates, former students, co-workers, neighbors and extended relatives. Many meet-ups took place over a lobster roll, seafood plate or turkey dinner.
Jeff’s love of travel took him all over the world and eventually to Vietnam, where he settled for many years after retirement. His enduring passion for education led him to volunteer his time teaching English to dozens of Vietnamese students. Jeff spent his last years in his cherished home state of New Hampshire reconnecting with those he loved.
He will be missed by his sister, Cynthia Kinney and brother-in-law, John Kinney of Moultonborough; his nephew, Matthew Kinney of Irving, Texas; and his nieces, Meghan Carpenter of Dallas, Texas, and Moira Stein of Evanston of Illinois. He is also survived by three great-nephews and three great-nieces.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Advantage Cremation Services of New Hampshire.
