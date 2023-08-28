CONCORD — B. Jeffrey Clairmont, 81, passed away on Aug. 25, at a hospice facility in Concord.

Born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Laconia, Jeff was the son of Robert and Annette Clairmont. He attended Laconia High School, was a graduate and devoted patron of Fairfield University and earned a master degree in administration from Keene State College. He was an educator all his adult life, first as a teacher in Manchester and Keene, then as a principal and owner of two learning centers in California, where he lived for over two decades.

