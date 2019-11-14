PORTSMOUTH — Mr. Averill K. LaCoursiere, age 34, of Portsmouth, died following a period of failing health.
Mr. LaCoursiere was born prematurely at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, on April 18, 1985. Because of the prematurity, he developed a condition called cerebral palsy (CP). He died at Portsmouth (NH) Regional Hospital on Nov. 5, 2019.
He was the oldest son of Edward J. LaCoursiere and Leslie J. McRobie.
He leaves behind his parents, Ed LaCoursiere and Leslie McRobie, of Lee and Meredith. He also is survived by his sister, Dr. Marissa P. LaCoursiere, New Orleans, Louisiana; his brother, Thaddeus (Tad) D. LaCoursiere, St. Paul, Minnesota; his maternal grandfather, Francis J. McRobie Sr. of Thornwood, New York; an aunt, Karen F. McRobie (and uncle Phil Mineart) of Oakland, California; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, George and Sophie LaCoursiere; maternal grandmother Joanne McRobie; and an uncle, Rusty McRobie.
Raised in small town Lee and on Lake Winnisquam, he attended Mast Way Elementary and graduated from Oyster River High School (2003). He also attended NHTI, Concord.
He loved playing cribbage with his grandfather and friends. He liked math and could do common arithmetic calculations in his head.
He was a loyal friend. He was very independent and determined to do it “his way” regardless of consequences. He loved all sports: baseball, football, hockey, soccer, etc. He was a rabid Boston Red Sox fan. He participated in many activities, including Special Olympics and Odyssey of the Mind (OM) / Destination Imagination (DI). He was a member of Lee Hill 4H and was ready to try new activities. When he was a teenager, he took an EAA Young Eagles flight. He enjoyed boating and tubing on the lake in the summer.
Very talkative, someone might ask if he had been “vaccinated with a Victrola needle?”
A personable young man, he went out of his way to honor service members and military veterans and thank them for their service. He frequently sought out Pease Air Force members when he was out shopping locally.
Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Franklin, next to his grandfather.
Please do not send flowers!
If someone wants to make a memorial contribution in Averill’s name, it is suggested that donations may be made to either the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276; or the Lee Public Library, 9 Mast Road, Lee, NH 03861.
The family would like to thank Raymond Neun of Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin for his caring assistance with arrangements.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
