Aura H. Berry, 94

ASHLAND — Aura H. (Drake) Berry, age 94, daughter of the late Frank and Carrie (Avery) Drake, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2022.
Aura was born on January 26, 1928 in a farmhouse in Lunenburg, Vermont. Due to her mother’s illness, Aura moved from her family home, at the tender age of nine, to live with her sister Delcie Brazeau and husband Alfred in Ashland. Over the years she would recount how terribly homesick she was as a child.
She attended school in Ashland through the 11th grade. Wanting to contribute to her living expenses, she left school to take a full-time job at the L.W. Packard Woolen Mill. She deeply regretted not obtaining her diploma but not her decision to ease her sister’s burden financially. Aura also went on to hold employment at the Ashland Paper Mills and Annalee Dolls in Meredith.
Aura met the love of her life and future husband Lawrence Berry, son of Irene and Purvis Berry, at L.W. Packard. Aura and Lawrence married April 26, 1947, and eventually purchased a house on Thompson Street in Ashland, where they raised their five children and made a loving home where family and friends were always welcome. Aura was a woman of faith who loved her family dearly and had many cherished friends. Her other loves were pets, music, dancing and nature.
Aura was a member of the Dupuis Cross Post American Legion Auxiliary, and a communicant of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Aura was predeceased by her beloved husband Lawrence; six sisters; two brothers; a niece; a nephew; son-in-law; and grandson.
She is survived by her children, Robert Berry and wife Carole, Lawrence D. Berry and wife Elaine, Richard Berry and wife Susan, Jill Lyford and Janet Berry; her beloved sister-in-law, Louise Drake of Taunton, MA; several nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue in Ashland on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Highland Street in Ashland on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Aura Berry’s name to the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut Street, Franklin, NH 03235.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland, NH. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
