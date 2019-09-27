Augusto Pinto, 82
GILFORD — Augusto Pinto, 82, of Willow Drive, died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at his home.
Augusto was born on Jan. 5, 1937, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the son of the late Edward and Gloria (Eira) Pinto.
Augusto proudly served in the Army and later went on to work for the Department of Defense.
Augusto is survived by his wife of 57years, Renee (Masel) Pinto; three sons, Louis T. Pinto, Edward A. Pinto, and Anthony M. Pinto; two daughters, Marguerite G. Darcy and Theresa M. Pinto; his grandson, Michael Darcy; four nieces and one nephew.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Rodrigues, Alda Sousa, Alice Costa, and Lucinda Vaz; and his granddaughter, Suzanne R. Darcy.
There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery.
For those who wish memorial donations in Augusto’s name may be made to, St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
