BRISTOL — Audree F. Woolsey, 86, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Leon Fox and Audree (Lingeman) Jerome. She spent part of her youth in Ohio before the family moved to New York.
She started her career as a model before transitioning to a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines in New York City. It was there that she met the love of her life, George E. Woolsey, and they married shortly thereafter. George was serving in the Air Force during the Korean conflict.
After his discharge, they settled in Connecticut, where they owned a business. They moved the family and business to Bristol in 1972. Many local people will remember Audree as the Accreditation of Prior Learning teacher at Newfound Memorial High School before her retirement in 1986.
George and Audree spent their winters in Merritt Island, Florida, and summers in the Newfound Lake area.
Audree will always be remembered as a devoted wife, who lived her life caring for her husband, and has been at a loss since his death five years ago.
Family members include one daughter, Gail Campbell of Ochelata, Oklahoma; four sons, Greg of Bristol, Glenn of Apollo Beach, Florida, Grant of Bristol, and Garth of New Hampton; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Fox of Plant City, Florida; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son, G. Edward Woolsey.
At her request, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.