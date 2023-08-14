Ashley C. Ellis, 83

OSSIPEE — Ashley Clayton Ellis, a beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and veteran, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 11, in Ossipee. Born on Aug. 5, 1940, in Laconia, to George Clayton and Julia Allen (Johnson) Ellis, Ashley was known for his unwavering spirit, his selfless nature and his remarkable knack for fixing anything that came his way.
Educated at Laconia public schools, Ashley showcased an early aptitude for machinery and practical work. He bravely served his country as part of the A CO 2nd Engineering Battalion in the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he completed a fulfilling career in construction, where he excelled as a heavy equipment operator and carpenter. In his retirement years, Ashley also ran his own small engine repair shop. In his spare time, he could be found with a fishing rod in his hand or tending to his garden.
Beyond his professional and military life, Ashley was a devoted family man. He was the loving husband of Kay Roberta (Brown) Ellis for 27 years, who sadly predeceased him in 2021. He also leaves behind his son, James and wife Anna Ellis of Summerville, South Carolina; and daughter, Deborah Rose Ellis-Fowler. Ashley's family extended to his siblings, brothers, Robert and Louise Ellis of Sanbornton; George and Bonnie Ellis of Pittsbugh; Stewart and Sharon Ellis of Westport, Massachusetts; David and Mary Kay Ellis of Lyman, Maine; and Clifford Ellis of North Berwick, Maine. He was also survived by his sisters, Evelyn and Eric McArtor of Crawford, Colorado; Mary and Marc Tetreau of Hudson, Massachusetts; and Krista and John Argiropolis of Alton. He was a cherished grandfather to his grandchildren, Garret Ellis, Jonathan Fowler, Julia Fowler and Galvin Fowler; and an uncle to 19 nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m., at Union Cemetery in Sanbornton.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations in Ashley’s memory be made to the American Lung Association, 1800 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03104.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
