Ashley C. Ellis, 83

Ashley C. Ellis, 83

OSSIPEE — Ashley Clayton Ellis, a beloved father, brother, grandfather, uncle and veteran, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 11, in Ossipee. Born on Aug. 5, 1940, in Laconia, to George Clayton and Julia Allen (Johnson) Ellis, Ashley was known for his unwavering spirit, his selfless nature and his remarkable knack for fixing anything that came his way.

Educated at Laconia public schools, Ashley showcased an early aptitude for machinery and practical work. He bravely served his country as part of the A CO 2nd Engineering Battalion in the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he completed a fulfilling career in construction, where he excelled as a heavy equipment operator and carpenter. In his retirement years, Ashley also ran his own small engine repair shop. In his spare time, he could be found with a fishing rod in his hand or tending to his garden.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.