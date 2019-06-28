NORTHFIELD — Arvid Anderson of Northfield passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
He was the son of Charles and Helen Anderson and brother to Charlen Kristin David, Stephen Edward Anderson, Alicia Lu Hendricks, and Patricia Jean Crisp.
Arvid was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and raised in Eatontown, New Jersey. Arvid was an artist. He worked as an incredibly skilled wood finisher for IRG Millworks in Hopkinton. His passion for woodworking was only surpassed for his love of music, as evidenced by his impressive collection of vinyl records. Over the years, Arvid was a drummer for many bands throughout New Hampshire and Massachusetts and especially loved playing blues and rock'n'roll. Arvid’s other passions included stamp collecting, bass fishing, going to yard sales and riding his Harley-Davidson as a lifelong HOG member.
In addition to his brother and sisters, Arvid is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Anderson of Laconia; son Jeremy Anderson of Dracut, Massachusetts; and the love of his life, Cheryl Mariano of Northfield.
Per Arvid’s request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life with lots of live music is planned for this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Arvid’s honor be directed to a local animal shelter, the Concord VNA Hospice House, or Gilda’s Club of New Hampshire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.