MEREDITH — Arthur N. Allen of Meredith, NH, passed away June 1, 2021, peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family at the age of 85.
Born in Niagara Falls, New York in 1935, Arthur grew up in Wethersfield Connecticut, attended University of Connecticut and served two years in the Army. Arthur loved playing soccer at UCONN and his time in Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity. While he was in college, his mother purchased Stel-Ray cottages in Meredith, NH and moved the family to the lake. Arthur enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with his family and friends. He met his wife Ann while helping around the cottages on weekends. Ann, a native of Birmingham England, was vacationing with her uncle in Meredith and introduced herself to Art. He was infatuated and they began dating while she worked in Needham, Massachusetts as an exchange secretary. When her visa ended, she returned home, and they corresponded via mail. Arthur packed his suitcase and traveled to the UK to ask Ann to marry him. They were married in October 1964. Ann passed away in 1976 leaving Arthur to raise their three children Laurel, Tom, and Kristen. He worked at Allen Rogers corporation in Laconia and Annalee Dolls Inc. in Meredith before retiring. Art was involved in the community thru the Lion’s Club and public schools. One of the things he loved was sailing. His favorite vacations were with his family sailing in the British Virgin Islands and around Puget sound with his brother Bob. Arthur continued his love of the lake and tinkering with home projects and electronic gizmos throughout his life.
Arthur is survived by his daughters, Laurel Wiegand (Dave) of Bellevue, NE, and Kristen Allen of Brighton, MA; his son, Tom Allen (Heather) of Meredith, NH; four grandchildren, Lauren, Matt, Olivia and Oscar; his sister, Susan Story (Steve) of Milford, NH; six nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces; and three great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, wife and his brothers, Robert, Henry, and David.
A private graveside service will be held in July. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association (https://lrvna.org/donate) in thanks for the compassionate care Arthur received over the last year of his life, or Meredith Conservation Commission (mail to: James Gregoire, Treasurer, 69 Swan Road, Meredith NH 03253).
