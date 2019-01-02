GILMANTON — Arthur Lynwood Tash, 88, of Gilmanton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, following a lengthy period of declining health.
Arthur was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 12, 1930, the only child of Lynwood and Jeanette (Garland) Tash. He lived most of his life in Gilmanton and the surrounding area and was educated locally.
He proudly served his country as a corporal with the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict who survived three plane crashes during his time in the service.
Arthur was a highly skilled woodworker and cabinet maker. Most people knew Arthur as "The Basket Man," as he spent many years making lobster pots for the fishermen of Gloucester and Rockport, as well as memorial baskets for the Boston Floral Market and many other florists in and around Lynn, Massachusetts. He was also an avid fisherman with a fondness for fishing streams and brooks and he had a deep love of all things John Wayne. Above all else, Arthur was a truly honorable man and his word was his bond.
Arthur is survived by his son, Kevin Tash; five grandchildren; and another child.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary (Garland) Tash.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors being held Friday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. A "Remembrance of a Grumpy Old Man" will be held Sunday, Jan. 6, 6-9 p.m., at The Soda Shoppe, 30 Beacon Street East, Laconia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial or leave a message of condolence, please go to www.csnh.com.
