THORNTON — Arthur Louis Gross, 90, of Thornton, died May 19, 2019, at Speare Memorial Hospital, in Plymouth, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Norton, Massachusetts, on Dec. 4, 1928, he was the son of Clifford and Alexcina (Marien) Gross.
Arthur grew up in Beebe River and attended Beebe River schools. He graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1946, where he lettered in varsity sports. He then attended the University of New Hampshire. He was a long-time resident of Thornton.
Arthur worked at the Jack-O-Lantern for many years as a cook and at the front desk. He worked for 43 years at Draper Corporation, in Beebe River, in the Management Department.
Arthur served the town of Thornton for 35 plus years as the Town Administrator and as a selectman. He was a lifelong member of the West Thornton Grange, and a past Cub Scout master.
Arthur was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Arthur was predeceased in June 2009 by his wife, Irma Mary Gross.
Arthur is survived by his children, Arthur C. Gross (Linda) and Susan E. Superchi both of Campton, and Anita C. Ross (Robert) of Thornton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Arnold Gross (Laura) of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters Dorothy West and Janet Smith, both of Springfield, Missouri; one niece; and many nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 24, at 3 p.m., in the Pine Grove Cemetery, NH Route 175, Thornton. The Rev. David Kneeland, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Lincoln, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur’s memory to the PRHS Bobcats Football Team, c/o PRHS Boosters Club, Plymouth Regional High School, 86 Old Ward Bridge Road, Plymouth, NH 03264. Checks made out to: Treasurer PRHS Booster Club. In the memo, Memory of Arthur L. Gross.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements.
