LACONIA — Arthur “Leo” Millette, 77, of Ledges Drive, died on July 23, 2019, at Concord Hospital.
Leo was born on Jan. 28, 1942, in Dover, the son of the late Arthur and Corinne (Dionne) Millette.
He worked as an engineer for NYNEX for more than 30 years, retiring in 2003. Leo also served on the Red Cross Board of Directors for many years.
Leo is survived by his wife of 14 years, Patricia “Pat” Greenwood; his son, Brian Millette, and his wife, Linda; two daughters, Diane Nickerson and Michelle Andrews and her husband, Tim; six grandchildren, Margaret “Maggie” and her husband, Ryan Roberts, Michael Nickerson, Evan Andrews and his wife, Mandi, Kathyrn Andrews, Melissa Andrews, and Erin Millette; two great-grandchildren, Piper and Deacon Roberts; his sister, Pauline Lacroix, and her husband, Ron; and his niece, Denise Lacroix, and nephew Dan Lacroix. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends as well.
He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be a Calling Hour on Friday, July 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., also at the Church.
A Graveside service will be on Monday, July 29, at the family plot at 11 a.m. at South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Leo’s name be made to the American Lung Association, 20 Warren St., Ste. 4, Concord, NH 03301; or to the James E. Lucas Jr. Memorial Fund (Lakes Region Scholarship).
Wilkinson-Beane -Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
