FRANKLIN — Arthur L. O’Connell Jr., 80, a resident of Franklin for over 50 years, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, with family at his side, following a period of ill health.
Arthur was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Dec. 7, 1938, son of the late Arthur L. O’Connell Sr. and Katharine (Hennessy) O’Connell. He spent his youth and attended school there. He and his wife lived in Dennysville, Maine, for seven years before moving back to Franklin.
For many years, he was a truck driver, and later, he and his wife were employed at Warner Power in Warner, prior to their retirement.
He was a quiet man and enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Jean (Dinsmore) O’Connell of Franklin; his daughter, Bonnie Jones, and her husband, Alton, of Northfield; his sons, Arthur J. O’Connell Sr. and his wife, Connie, of Sanbornton and Raymond W. O’Connell and his wife, Heidi, of Newport; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Michael O’Connell, and his wife, Carol, of Gilford; his sisters, Jane Chaffee and husband Robert of Eastport, Maine, and Katharine Tinker of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following his wishes, there are no calling hours.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at Franklin Cemetery, Thompson Park, Franklin.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Arthur’s name, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03010-2230.
Assisting the family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.