LACONIA — Arthur H. Roach II, 80, of Laconia, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Cecile (Morin) Roach. Arthur and Cecile were married for over 50 years and he lovingly cared for his wife, at home, during her 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Arthur was born on Dec. 20, 1938, in Concord, the son of Arthur and Rita (Pelky) Roach. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
Arthur worked as a police officer for the town of Belmont and also worked for the Winnisquam Fire Department. Arthur worked for a number of years at Scott & Williams. He also loved teaching at the fire school off Lily Pond Road in Gilford and also served as a dispatcher for the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association. Arthur went on to become a master electrician and work for a number of electrical contractors
Arthur loved gardening, hunting and was always a jack of all trades.
Arthur is survived by his daughter, Michelle Plourde, and her husband, David; his son, Arthur “Chip” Roach III, and his wife, Xiaoyan; three grandchildren, Cassandra Prescott, Danielle Millen, and Makayla Roach; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Roach and Richard Roach; and his sister, Robin Loomis.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Roach and Skip Roach.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arthur Roach Memorial Fund, c/o Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, or at their website, www.lrscholarship.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
