LACONIA — Arthur Henry Gagnon, 81, of Pine Street, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Arthur was born on January 10, 1940, in Laconia, the son of Henry and Salamie (Provencal) Gagnon.
He worked as a wood turning foreman and supervisor for Allen-Rogers Company for 43 years, retiring in 2001. Arthur married the love of his life, Sheila (Kimball) Gagnon in 1958. Everyone knew him by his famous handlebar mustache and by his walking to many places with his Jack Russell pup, Willy. He would tell endless stories of his dear grandchildren. Arthur loved his entire family so much and will be missed by all.
Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Sheila of Laconia; his daughters, Kelli Lennon and her husband Steven, of Kingston, Tammi Ainsworth and her husband Dana, of Belmont, Terri Wentworth and her husband Curtis, of Northfield, Parris Gagnon of Laconia, and Joddi Farquharson and her husband Donald, of Laconia; his sisters, Rita Pevine of Franklin and Leona Daigneau of Laconia; his 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Arthur is predeceased by his brother, Adrian Gagnon, Leo Gagnon and Leonel Gagnon; his sisters, Eva Stenda, Dora Stevens and MaryAnn VanDine; and his beloved four legged companion, Willy.
Calling Hours will take place in the Carriage House, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will be private.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Concord Hospital - Laconia for their kind and compassionate care.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
