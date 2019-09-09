GILFORD — Arthur E. Schramek, 82, of Henderson Road, died Sept. 8, 2019, peacefully, at his home.
Arthur was born on Oct. 20, 1936, in Maspeth, New York, the son of the late Joseph and Ethel (Schultze) Schramek.
Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked as a maintenance mechanic for over 40 years for Sunnydale Farms.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann (Antoncic) Schramek; two daughters, Susan Gunn and Ann Kline; four grandchildren, Kimberly Gunn, Harrison Gunn, Raegan Kline, and Thomas Kline; and several nieces and nephews. =
In addition to his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his two brothers, Joseph and Robert, and a sister, Ethel.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
