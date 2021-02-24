BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Arthur Dennis Toll, “Denny,” of Baldwinsville, NY, 79, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021, at the Nottingham after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in New Hampshire, son of Arthur E. and Helen (McEgan) Toll, he graduated from Berlin High School with an academic scholarship to Dartmouth, and continued his academic career at UNH and SU graduating with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering. In his youth, he was an Eagle Scout and spent summers at Camp Fatima tending to and riding horses, teaching others to ride as well. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Captain, and received a commendation medal for significant contributions to signal processing technology.
As a leader in the industry, Art was recruited by GE where he worked for over 30 years developing radar defense systems around the world, and earned multiple achievement awards and was a member of The ‘Old Crows’ Association.
Art enjoyed listening to music and going on outdoor adventures. He loved the water and enjoyed skiing, biking, dancing and boating. He was a competitive athlete entering several downhill skiing competitions and even winning some of them. Inspired by some of his favorite tunes, he named his boats "Last Dance" and "Glory Days." He always had music playing in the house.
Art was also passionate about giving back to the community. He volunteered as a tax professional for AARP, he was a member of the GE Elfun Society and a Chairman of the Radisson Architectural committee. In 2011, he even received the ‘Elfun of the Year’ award for his dedication to public service.
He is predeceased by his parents, and brother, Frederick Toll.
Art is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Hayes) Toll; daughter, Kiera (Foster) Spadafora; son, Eric (Patti) Toll; his stepchildren, Shannon (Jason) Linaberry, Brian (Stacy) Ray, Tim Ray, Kevin Ray, and Heather (Brad) Ransome; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Susan (Ron) DeGregorio and Sally Holder; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A special thank you to all of the staff at The Nottingham that showed Art love and treated him like family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 259 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse, NY 13202. Calling hour prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. will be held at the churc. Burial will be private in Onondaga County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
