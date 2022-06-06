Arthur C. Gross, 71

CAMPTON — Arthur Clifford Gross, 71, of Campton, died June 1, 2022 at Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, as a result of injuries sustained in a fall.
Born in Plymouth on March 14, 1951, he was the son of Arthur Louis and Irma Mary (Smith) Gross.
Arthur grew up in the Thornton and resided in the Thornton and Campton area all his life. Arthur was a graduate of the Plymouth High School.
Arthur worked for several different companies throughout his life, including the former Draper-Maynard Corporation, in Beebe River, former Gerrity Lumber in Plymouth, Ashland Lumber in Ashland, and retired from the Littleton Walmart.
Arthur was a long-time member of the Campton-Thornton Fire Department, serving from 1972 to 1999. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a past member of the Valley Wheels Motorcycle Club. He also was a member of the Campton Congregational Church.
Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Linda Mae (Piper) Gross, who died in February of 2016.
Arthur is survived by his sisters, Susan Superchi of Campton, Anita Ross of Thornton; his stepson, David Mack of Meredith; stepdaughter, Vicky Wright of Orford; nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held in the Campton Congregational Church, Route 175, Campton, on Thursday, June 9 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Russell and Rev. Cynthia Petrie will officiate. Burial will follow in the Blair Cemetery, Blair Bridge Road, Campton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation in Arthur’s memory to the Campton Congregational Church, PO Box 328, Campton, NH 03223
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. For more, go to, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
