PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Armin Herbert Langsten, 88, died at his home in Florida on July 12, 2018, after a short illness.
He was born in Pirna, Germany, on Feb. 8, 1930, to Herbert and Herta Langsten. Armin immigrated to the USA with his parents and sister in February, 1950. He and his first wife, Gisela, who also emigrated from Germany, raised two children, Mario and Martina, in Laconia. As a trained tool and die maker he worked for Scott & Williams Co. in Laconia prior to opening his own machine shop, Northern Tooling Inc. in Gilford. He operated a carpentry business, Arlan Remodling, from Weirs Beach and as such built numerous homes, etc., in the area.
Having grown up with a love for sailing, he then established, owned and operated Winnipesaukee Sailing Center for 18 years on Lily Pond Road. He was a member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club and often captained sailing cruises in the Caribbean. Armin authored a biography in his later years, "Ellis Island and Beyond," which described his departure from post-war Germany through his earlier years living in the USA.
Opa, as he was lovingly known in his family, had a great sense of humor, loved to play pranks on unsuspecting friends and family. He enjoyed skiing, travelling, carpentry and time spent on Chip Island in Wolfeboro where he helped maintain a small loon nesting sanctuary.
Armin is survived by his wife Rachel of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his former wife Gisela of Gilford and their son Mario and his wife Linda of Bedford; their daughter Martina Howe and her husband Andy of Gilford; and his sister Elke Simmons of Washington state. He was Grandfather (Opa) to: Alex, Katrina and Isaac Howe, and Christopher and McKenzie Langsten. He had one great-grandchild: Avery Langsten. He was uncle to Wendy Smithberg, and Joseph Sidlauskas, also living in the state of Washington.
The family will have a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Loon Preservation Committee at www.loon.org.
