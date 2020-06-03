BELMONT — Armand Walter Osgood, 77, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in West Roxbury, Massachusetts.
Armand was born on October 8, 1942, in Claremont, NH, the son of the late Russell and Irene (Laro) Osgood. He served in the US Army for three years between 1962 and 1964.
Armand owned and ran many companies including vending, specialized cleaning, real estate, and advertising businesses.He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and working with his hands.
Armand is survived by his three sons, David of Chicago, Illinois, Daniel of Atlanta, Georgia, and Eric of Goose Creek, South Carolina; brothers Robert (Lorene) and Paul (Kathy) of Grantham, NH; and sisters Louise Carey of New London, NH, and Pauline Hayward of Whitinsville, Massachusetts. In addition to his parents, Armand was predeceased by his wife Rosa in December 2019.
The family will hold private services at Praise Assembly of God Church in Tilton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
