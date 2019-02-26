LACONIA — Armand W. Bedard, 91, formerly of 10 Nature's View Drive, Laconia, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2019, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Armand was born in Laconia on Sept. 21, 1927, son of the late Alfred and Edwilda (Thebarge) Bedard. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1947 and was a sergeant in the 4th Infantry, Division H Company serving in Germany from 1950 to 1952.
Armand worked as a foreman for Woodward's Chrysler & Plymouth for 15 years, and also worked for Cote Bros. for one year. In 1961, Armand opened and operated Service Station & Repair Shop, now known as Union Avenue Automotive, and he was later joined by his brother-in-law, Roland X. Beaudoin, and operated it for 40 years.
Armand was president of the Parish Council at Sacred Heart Church for six years, as well as an altar server and Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church, Laconia. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
Armand was also a volunteer at LRGHealthcare and drove the Road to Recovery Van for Cancer as well as volunteering at Bolduc Park.
Armand and his family enjoyed camping during the summers at Beach Acres in Wells Beach, Maine, for many years. After his retirement, Armand enjoyed traveling, skiing, bowling, and golfing.
Armand is survived by his two children, Nina Hamberger and her husband, Carl Hamberger Jr. of Gilford, and Philip Bedard of Gilford; six grandchildren, Kaitlin Hamberger, Alyssa Hamberger, Jessica Bedard, Joshua Bedard, Evan Bedard, and Lee Hamberger; eight great-grandchildren, Andrea Burrows, Makayla Root, John Root, Kennedy Root and Preslie Root, Kendall Bedard, Sutherland Bedard, Levi Hodor and Elijah Hodor; five step-children, Marie Leahy, Patrick Poire, Joseph Poire, Cynthia Matthews, and Michael Poire; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Armand was predeceased by his first wife of 42 years, Irene Beaudoin Bedard, and his second wife, Therese Poire Bedard; a brother, Renee Bedard; and a step-daughter, Jane Babin.
Calling hours will from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 4, at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, Laconia.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia directly following the Mass.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Armand’s name to the St. Francis Recreation Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
