LACONIA — Armand H. “Pete” St. Pierre, 92, of Laconia passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019, at the Taylor Home in Laconia, following a brief illness.
He was born in Salem, Massachusetts, on Jan. 12, 1927, to Donat and Aldea (Savoie) St. Pierre. Pete spent his early years in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where he attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School.
Following his 18th birthday and while still in high school, he was drafted into the Army and was shipped overseas to Italy to join our forces in World War II. Pete’s father become ill and he returned home to care for his family. He received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1946.
His family moved to Laconia and, in 1947, Pete opened the famous Fish and Chips Shop at Busy Corner. This is where he met a young nursing student named Barbara “Barb” who came to dine with her friends. Pete and Barb took a liking to each other and soon Pete got up the nerve to ask Barb on a date. From that point on, they were inseparable. They married on Nov. 18, 1950, and started their life in Laconia, where they lived together for 69 years.
Barb and Pete started their family in 1952 with a son, James, followed by Donna, Joanne, and Tom. To this day, the family remains very close, and has expanded to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pete went on to start St. Pierre’s restaurant in 1957 and ran a successful business until 1989. St. Pierre’s was a landmark in Laconia for more than three decades. After selling the restaurant, Pete became a longstanding member of Laconia Country Club and served on the board for six years. He enjoyed retirement with many friends, golf buddies, and family.
Pete was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church and volunteered on many nonprofit organizations. His most memorable contributions were with the relocation of Community Health and Hospice and launching the United Way Lobster Roll Charity event. He was an incorporator of Laconia Savings Bank and served as an advisory member of the Taylor Home.
Pete is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara; children James and wife Natalie, Donna and husband Robert, Joanne and husband Jeffrey, and Thomas and wife Julie; grandchildren Tyler St. Pierre and wife Erin, Garret St. Pierre and wife Heather, Wade Machon and wife Alexandra, Madison Kieley and husband Benjamin, Wesley Hania, Conner St. Pierre, and Brady St. Pierre; great-grandchildren Eve St. Pierre, Duke St. Pierre, Presley Machon, Oliver Kieley, and Vera Kieley; step-grandchildren Dana McAllister, Jennifer Fulmer and husband Kenton, and their daughter, Lyra; sister Joanne Chandler; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Alphonse Levasseur and his sisters, Beatrice Papirio and Cecile Clark.
Pete was a wonderful husband and had a passion for culinary arts, was an amazing chef and restaurateur who passed his love of cooking to his children and grandchild. He was a great storyteller and entertained all who had the privilege to have spent time with him. He will be missed by all.
Friends may express their condolences on Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m., also at St. Joseph Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 144 Garfield St., Laconia.
A reception following the burial service will be announced.
Donations in honor of Pete may be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Fund for Culinary Studies, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247-7312, or by visiting https://www.lrscholarship.org/donors.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbean.com.
