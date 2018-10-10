LACONIA — Armand Emile Maheux, 88, of Irving Street, passed away at home, with family by his side, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Armand was born on Jan. 19, 1930, in Laconia the son of Wilfred J. and Maria (Dupont) Maheux. Armand was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
Armand worked in sales for Aavid Engineering until retirement. He was a former full-time police officer for the City of Laconia Police Department from 1973 to 1978, and served as police commissioner for the department from 1995 to 2017. Armand was active in the department events, attending DARE graduations and Academy graduations, and he valued every member of the department.
Armand was very active in the local community and volunteered for many activities. He played "Santa" for many years.
Armand was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He was very active in church activities and was part of the Financial Committee.
Armand is survived by three sons, Edward Maheux of Moultonborough, James Maheux of Weare, and Roger Maheux of Lakeport; a daughter, Bonnie Isabelle of Belmont; two sisters, Lucille Bilodeau of Laconia and Claire Stinson of Gilford; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Maheux; brothers "Buster" Maheux and Philip Maheux; and his sister, Theresa Carter.
Memorial Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to a charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
