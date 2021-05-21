GILFORD — Armand E. Fitts, 88, of Gilford, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Concord Hospital – Laconia after a few years of declining health.
Armand was born at home in December of 1932, the son of the late Samuel Sr. and Amelia (Begin) Fitts. He was the last of ten boys and two girls.
Armand attended Sacred Heart School and was one of a small group that was the first to start Sacred Heart High School. He proudly served his country in Korea as a SGT in the Army MPs.
Armand met and married his one-and-only, Rena (Dulac) in 1956, and they had 65 wonderful years together.
He was very involved for many years with The Elks Club in Laconia, volunteering in the kitchen and enjoying the weekly dances.
He worked for many years at Carpenter & Patterson of Laconia and worked as a postal carrier in Laconia for 25 years before retiring in 1991.
In retirement, he spent 24 years in Florida enjoying cruising, theater parks, and travel. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling while in New Hampshire.
Armand is survived by his wife, Rena; a son, Dennis Fitts and his wife Jane of Laconia; a daughter, Catherine Fitts of Indiana; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. André Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH. Face masks will be required in the church.
A private Burial will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
