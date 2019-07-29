BRENTWOOD — Arlene May Noseworthy, 94, formerly of Thornton, died July 10, 2019, at Rockingham County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Brentwood.
Born May 11, 1925, the eldest of five children, at the family farm in Thornton, she was the daughter of Smith and Isabel (Horner) Merrill.
Arlene attended a one-room schoolhouse in Thornton and received a high school diploma from Plymouth High School. She married Lewis Noseworthy, of Campton, on Sept. 12, 1949. She lived in the house they built together on Route 3 in Campton from their marriage until February 2015.
Arlene worked on the family farm in Thornton and served as assistant personnel Manager at Parker Young paper mill in Lincoln.
She was proud to be a housewife and mother.
Arlene was an active member of 4-H and Thornton Grange and won numerous blue ribbons at 4-H and Plymouth Fair. She was a hard-working, Depression-era farm girl who was strongly devoted to her family. She cooked, gardened, hayed, made butter, canned and pickled vegetables, raised chickens and sewed.
Arlene was predeceased by her husband Lewis and her siblings, Donald and Winston Merrill.
Arlene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Susan Noseworthy of Newmarket; her granddaughters, Emily Edes of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Abby Keller of Rochester; her great-grandson, Nathan Abram Keller; her brothers, Bernard Merrill of Laconia, and Richard Merrill of Thornton, and scores of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 175, Thornton, on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Brian Blair will officiate.
Memorial Donations may be made in Arlene’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, Bedford, NH. 03110, or https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.