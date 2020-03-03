LACONIA — Arlene M. Chandler, 90, formerly of Meredith and Plymouth, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at Genesis Laconia Center, after a brief illness.
Arlene was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Laconia to the late Ervin and Hilda (Neadea) Anair.
Arlene attended the Meredith schools and was a member of the Class of ’47.
She worked at N.H. Ball Bearing, Laconia Needle, and Annalee’s Mobilitee Dolls. She was one of Annalee’s original workers from 1959 to 1963. The years that followed she cleaned homes up into her 80s.
Besides her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her husband, George (Fred) Chandler; sons Edwin and Donald; brother Kenneth Anair; grandson Jared Peppard; and daughter-in-law Susan Chandler.
Arlene is survived by her sister, Christine Duhamel; son William (Lori) Chandler; daughters Jean Peppard and Catherine (Mark) Haskell; and grandchildren Jennifer and Karen Kelley, Krista (Travis) Brunt, Corey (Cara Mia) Chandler, Laura (Brian) Dossett, Curtis (Christine) Haskell, Ian (Saori) Haskell, and Nicholas and Jeffrey Haskell. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Earl, Bianca, Cody, Alexis, Leia, Aubrey, Jackson, Kira, Oliver, and Henry; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will take place in the spring.
