LACONIA — Arlene C. Harbour, 90, of Potter Hill Road, Gilford, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia, NH after a brief illness.
Arlene was born on June 7, 1932, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Henry and Marion (Smith) Provencal.
Arlene was a nurse’s aide for over 27 years at Lakes Region General Hospital. She worked the orthopedic floor, where she was able to motivate even those who didn’t want to be motivated. She was well loved by both patients and staff.
Arlene enjoyed summers on the lake with her family, especially out on the boat. She loved playing poker with her family and friends, and never missed a night of bingo.
Arlene had a great sense of humor and loved to joke. She was very straightforward and not afraid to speak her mind, whether you liked it or not. She will be greatly missed.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Joanne Brodtman and her husband Timothy. Grandchildren include, Justin Barkley and his wife Heidi, Stephanie Chaffee and her husband George, Kylie Rogers and her husband Cory, Angela Brodtman, and Karl Brodtman. She also has many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Stephen A. Chase; her second husband, Edwin Harbour; her sons, Stephen J. Chase and Karl A. Chase; and her daughter, Patrecia Hilson.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Memorial Service will follow the Calling Hours also at the Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
