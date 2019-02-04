ELLSWORTH — Arland “Bud” Sawyer, 68, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1950, in Franklin, to Harland and Christine (Olmstead) Sawyer. Growing up in Bristol, Bud left school early and entered the U.S. Marines Corps, serving in Vietnam. After returning, he worked in various occupations, including a carpenter with Norman Lyford for his dad, Colby Lyford; laborer in L.W. Packard Woolen Mill; and finally for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation where he worked until he retired.
He was a former member of the Dupuis-Cross Post 15, American Legion, and a member and former deputy chief of the Ashland Fire Department.
He loved to hunt and fish, especially ice fishing, was an amazing poker player and played community softball for years. He had a quick wit and was always willing to share his opinion, whether it was wanted or not. He was an avid Boston sports fan, particularly the Patriots. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July and sharing it with his children, grandchildren, and beloved dog Delilah (who predeceased him) at Stinson Lake.
He is survived by his son, Jacob, and wife Tracey Sawyer of Ellsworth; daughters Brita Stevens of Ashland and Justina Sawyer and her partner, Donny Miller, of Belmont; their mother, Jane Lyford Sawyer of Ashland; and grandchildren Hayleigh, Robert, Kody, Carter, Madison, and Colton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Burial will be at a later date in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with final expenses to the Arland “Bud” Sawyer Memorial Fund, c/o Ashland Branch, Meredith Village Savings Bank, 5 Riverside Drive, Ashland NH 03217.
