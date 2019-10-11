MEREDITH — Ardeshir "Ardesh" Sassan passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Kermanshah, Iran, on Sept. 16, 1936, Ardesh was a son of the late Mahmoud Khoshcheshm and Motaram Raufi. He studied architecture and engineering in Munich, Germany, and Zurich, Switzerland, and contributed to the design of the Swiss Pavilion for Expo ’67 in Montreal. Later that year, he moved to the United States, and proudly became an American citizen in 1982.
Ardesh had an active and varied career working on projects ranging from the Cleveland Clinic to the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia, in addition to numerous residential and commercial design projects. He spoke many languages and lived in several countries in Europe and the Middle East, and many regions of the United States.
Ardesh will be best remembered for his infectious smile and generous spirit.
He is survived by his daughter, Noosheen "Nooshi" Sassan Robertson, of Watertown, Massachusetts, and her husband, Andrew Joseph Robertson; his son, Dariush "Dari" Ardeshir Sassan, and his partner, Robin Marie Bryant, of Meredith; his daughter, Leila Louise Palazzo of Havre de Grace, Maryland, and her husband, David John Palazzo; his former wife and lifelong friend, Virginia Veraar Fisher, of Center Harbor; his supportive nephew, Esfandyar "Yari" Vazeery; his grandchildren, Robert, Kayla, Santino, Jack, Pasco, and Josephine; and his brother, Kaiumars Khoshchashm.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shoukuh Vazeery.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Ordination Rock Cemetery, Cleveland Hill Road, Tamworth. A post-service gathering to share memories and celebrate his life will take place at 3 p.m. at the Carriage House at Church Landing, Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Ardesh's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
