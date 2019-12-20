SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Archie Campbell, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, in Santa Maria.
Archie was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Oct. 16, 1936, to Archibald Lenwood Campbell Sr. and Hazel Frances Foster Campbell. Archie also had two sisters, Arlene M. Campbell and Vera M. Campbell.
He joined the Army after high school and met his first wife, Inge, while stationed in Germany. They eventually moved to Southern California with their three children.
Archie and his second wife, Cynthia Fearing Campbell, had two children and raised them in the San Fernando Valley.
Archie taught for many years at ITT Technical Institute in Azusa until his retirement. At that time, he moved to Nipomo with Rachel, Hillel, and their two children, close by in Pismo Beach.
Archie was very involved in the AA community and helped so many find sobriety. He loved playing golf with his OHAT friends and family, traveling to the Tahoe area, Monterey/Salinas, and Ventura. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Archie was an avid golfer and loved his dogs, fishing, playing pool, attending his AA meetings, volunteering in his community, and crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his five children, Alice, Bob, Rudy, Rachel and Gina; 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Dustin, Aaron, Ryan, Annabelle, Caroline, Itai, Sophie, Camille, and Jack; three great-grandchildren, Declan, Holden, and Lilah; and a niece, Jill Morse Weeks of Laconia, New Hampshire.
Archie was loved by all and touched so many lives in positive ways. He leaves behind a closely connected loving family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice.
Questions and or condolences may be sent to Alice Villemaire at alicevillemaire1@outlook.com.
