BRISTOL — Archie L. Auger, 83, of Bristol, died at his home on Feb. 11, 2020.
He was born in Franklin on Nov. 4, 1936, the son of Alphonse and Beatrice (Nault) Auger. He was raised in Sanbornton and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954.
After a year at Plymouth State College, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1955 until 1957, continuing in the Army Reserves until 1963. He then continued his education at Plymouth State College, graduating in 1962, and the University of New Hampshire in 1968.
Archie taught briefly at Franklin High School and, in 1963, began his teaching career in Bristol. He taught chemistry and physics for several years, later becoming an administrator in the Newfound Area School District until his retirement in 1998. He touched the lives of countless students and was known for his calm, caring sense of fairness, sprinkled with humor. His words of guidance will live on in their memories.
Archie was very involved in the community of Bristol. He and his wife, Pat, moved to Peaked Hill in 1965, where they raised their children and maintained their beautiful property. Archie served on numerous committees for the town, to include the Budget Committee, Planning Board, Selectman, Cemetery Trustee, and Library Trustee. Archie, known affectionately to some as “The Mayor of Bristol,” loved to visit with friends, neighbors, and former students as he worked on his stone walls that lined his property. Tractor rides, sawing wood, traveling, attending his grandchildren’s activities, serving the town, entertaining friends, and building projects became his full-time job in his retirement.
Family members include his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Hall) Auger of Bristol; three children, Kurt Auger and his wife, Peggy, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Kevin Auger and Barbara Williams of Franklin, and Kara Hinck and husband Rick of Bow; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Jean Auger, and wife Evelyn of Sanbornton; his sister, Marcelle Abear, of Meredith; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Anita Laughy.
There will be a celebration of Archie’s life at a later date in March.
Interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
Donations in memory of Archie may be made to the Timothy Mahurin and Archie Auger Winter Carnival Scholarship Fund, Franklin Savings Bank.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Mr. Auger’s family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
