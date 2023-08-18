LACONIA — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Antoinette Flora Cox, 89, on Aug. 13, with her family’s unwavering support by her side, both in person and spirit, Antoinette embarked on her final journey home.
Born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Laconia, she was the daughter of the late William Martel Sr. and Flora (Levesque) Martel.
Antoinette’s childhood was infused with a love for nature and wildlife, nurtured by her father, the owner of Martel’s Bait Shop. From her mother, she inherited culinary skills that would lead to a lifelong passion for crafting exquisite cakes and desserts.
During her high school years, Antoinette lent her melodious voice to the church choir, sharing her love for singing with the world. It was her heartfelt tribute at her brother Bill’s funeral that underscored the power of her voice in conveying emotions.
Antoinette married Donald H. Cox during his service in the U.S. Navy, and their love story endured for 65 beautiful years.
Antoinette was not only a creator of enchanting children’s stories, but also an eloquent poet. Her written words often explored the depths of human experiences, painting both the joy and the sorrow of life’s journey.
Her artistic talents extended beyond words, finding expression in her vibrant paintings. Through her art, she captured the kaleidoscope of nature’s beauty, infusing it with color and enchantment. Her gardens flourished with the same vibrancy, becoming a neighborhood marvel that spoke of her nurturing spirit.
In the heart of her family, Antoinette’s love shone most brightly. A devoted mother, she nurtured her children’s minds, inspiring a love for reading, learning, and creating. Her legacy of love extended to her fur babies, and she even raised two orphaned raccoons.
Antoinette’s story was one of resilience, creativity, and boundless compassion. Her poems, often reflective of her kind and generous nature, graced the pages of local newspapers. She found solace in the serenity of York Beach, Maine, where she and her husband embraced retirement.
As we remember her, let us celebrate the legacy of a woman who welcomed everyone into her life without judgment, and who believed in the power of art, words and love to touch hearts. Antoinette’s indomitable spirit, love for family and enduring legacy will forever remain in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace, knowing her journey has left an indelible mark on our lives.
Antoinette is survived by her daughters, Susan Bosiak (Tom) of Epsom and Sharon Smock-May (AJ) of Fairfield, Maine; sons, Michael Cox (Diane) of Belmont, David Cox (Paula) of Norway, Maine, and Mark Cox of Barrington. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as extended family members. She joins her loving husband of 65 years, Donald H. Cox, her siblings and other cherished relatives in eternal peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Belknap County Nursing Home for their dedicated care.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
