CLEARWATER, Florida — Anthony “Tony” P. Cady, 77, born April 4, 1945, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, died peacefully Dec. 22, 2022, in his second home of Clearwater, Florida.
Tony served in the U.S. Army in Turkey at a young age, working logistics, followed by a lifelong career at Logan International Airport for Pan Am, TWA, Delta and others, as well as being a proud owner of several air freight and trucking companies.
Tony and Denise were longtime residents of Malden, Massachusetts, but upon retirement moved to New Hampton, New Hampshire.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Denise A. (Brady) Cady; and his two daughters, Deborah Cady Melzer, married to Duane Melzer of Phoenix, Maryland, and Barbara (Cady) Daley, married to Sean Daley of Tewksbury, Massachuetts. Tony’s greatest loves were his four grandchildren, Gideon Daley, Nuala Cady Melzer, Erin Daley and Madeline (Maddie) Cady Melzer. He is also survived by his brother Francis; several Cady nieces and nephews; and many in the Brady family including brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Antoinette Cady; his dad, John Cady; and siblings, Josephine and Nina.
Services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023. Visiting with family will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex St., Andover, MA 01810.
Burial will be held Friday, May 5, at 1 p.m., at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
