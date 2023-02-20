Anthony F. Cheek Sr., 85

Anthony F. Cheek Sr., 85

WEST NEWBURY, Massachusetts — Anthony F. Cheek Sr., 85, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16.

Tony was born on April 3, 1937, in Tennessee, the son of Neil H. Cheek and Ann L. (Felton) Cheek. Tony grew up in Minnesota and was drafted into the army as a young man. It was during the time he spent at Fort Devens that he visited Boston and met his future wife, Beverly Ann (Burbank) Cheek, through mutual friends. He remained devoted to her for the rest of his life, which included more than 59 years of marriage.

