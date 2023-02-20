WEST NEWBURY, Massachusetts — Anthony F. Cheek Sr., 85, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16.
Tony was born on April 3, 1937, in Tennessee, the son of Neil H. Cheek and Ann L. (Felton) Cheek. Tony grew up in Minnesota and was drafted into the army as a young man. It was during the time he spent at Fort Devens that he visited Boston and met his future wife, Beverly Ann (Burbank) Cheek, through mutual friends. He remained devoted to her for the rest of his life, which included more than 59 years of marriage.
Tony made his living in sales until he retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company, and later assisted his daughter with publishing the West Newbury News for many years. He loved to watch his grandchildren compete in their various sports, and he was extremely proud of their accomplishments. His happiest moments included spending time with family and friends, traveling (with frequent trips to the Caribbean and North Caicos), and enjoying all four seasons on Lake Winnipesaukee. His mischievous sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Beverly, Tony leaves behind his son, Anthony Cheek Jr.; daughter, Lee Ann (Cheek) Delp; their spouses Hannah Cheek and Ronald Delp; his adored grandchildren, Cassandra Delp, Trevor Delp, Alexander Cheek and Samuel Cheek; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Neil "Skip" H. Cheek.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
