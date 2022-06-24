LACONIA — Anthony Farnsworth Barros, 77, on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, moved onto his new life above.
Anthony graduated from LHS in 1962. He ran track for the Sachems. The family was proud to hear and to see him perform in the high school play in the role of the Milk Man in the play “Our Town.” He possessed his mother’s traits of being soft spoken with a gentle smile. He was a quiet person and always had time to listen. He would periodically break out in a loud laugh which meant he really enjoyed the story he was told or a joke he had played on one of his siblings. As a teenage boy he was always immaculate and organized which his younger sisters and brothers learned from.
From humble beginnings with neither parent having a license or a car, Anthony was the first to get his driver’s license and purchased a used Dodge Dart with press button gears. That was a big deal as now the Barros Family had access to transportation to go places instead of biking, walking, or using Richardson’s Taxi. Prior to that, there was a story on a Saturday morning in the summer when Anthony was a child, our dad convinced Anthony and his sister to walk from Laconia to Gilmanton and back to visit friends. Having an older car created Anthony’s interest in being a mechanic as you would find him working on the car on a continuous basis to keep it running.
After graduation Anthony enlisted in the Army to become a tank mechanic and did a 3-year tour in Germany. After completing his service in the Army, he returned to Laconia.
Unfortunately, life decided to deal Anthony a bad hand as he began to experience the symptoms of the mental disease, “Schizophrenia.” His diagnosis came at a time when a lot was not known about this very difficult disease. Traveling from the State Hospital to homes to try experimental drugs, he did not have the availability to enjoy life, as we know it. But even during these challenging times, he would try to be positive and enjoyed seeing people. He would find ways to be productive like walking the streets of Laconia collecting cans to recycle and keep the streets a little cleaner. He would walk as far as Shaw’s in Belmont to bring those cans to a recycle machine. We also think it gave him the excuse to see his sister in-law and ask, “How is Boy doing?” With the help of our mother, who never gave up on Anthony, she provided a place for him to stay and loved him unconditionally until her passing.
Anthony eventually would find a good place to be at the Glencliff Home. There is where he lived for many years. When we would visit, the staff would always tell us how special and well-liked Anthony was with the other guests. This was no surprise to us. Anthony’s very caring sisters, Isabelle and Joanne, would continuously check in on their special brother while at Glencliff.
Anthony leaves behind his sisters, Carolyn Tucker, Isabelle Lund, and Joanne Cisco, as well as his brother, Roy Barros. The nieces and nephews that Anthony would have been proud of and wished he could have known them better: Nathans Barros, Steve Tucker, Richard Tucker, Kenneth Tucker, Barb Tucker, Lindsey Dirth, Meghan Bushong, and Christine Breidenbach.
We all know now Anthony is in a good place where he will no longer hear those strange voices and is in the arms of those family members: his dad, Tony Barros, his mother, Elizabeth Barros, and his youngest brother Rex, that passed before saying, “Anthony, everything is okay now.”
There will be a small graveside service at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton, on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
