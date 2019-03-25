BEDFORD — Annie (Niles) Emerson, 63, passed away March 20, 2019.
Born Jan. 22, 1956, she was a licensed nursing assistant with Corner Bridge Peer Support drop-in center in Laconia. She enjoyed her family and friends, along with camping, yard sales, and Indian dancing at pow-wows.
She is survived by her sister, Marylyn Snow of Vermont; one son, Micah Niles of Franklin; one daughter, Aria Carbonneau and her husband, Mario, of Hooksett; and five grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Howard C. Niles of Holderness and Nancy Devino of Vermont.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
