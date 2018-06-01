LACONIA — Annette I. Florence, 79, of Laconia, died Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1938, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Blanche L. (Goupil) Carrier.
She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Cardinal, and her husband, Alan, of Laconia; her brother, Joseph “Norm” Carrier, of Mesa, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Elaine Carrier of Laconia; her grandson, Russell Douglas, of Northfield; a granddaughter, Tayah Moore, of Northfield; her nephews, Norman and Tyson Carrier, of Mesa, Arizona; her niece by marriage, Samantha Worster, of Belmont; and her grand dog, Marley.
Annette had numerous careers. She worked as an usher at the Colonial Theater, as a telephone operator and also as a waitress at numerous restaurants gone by, such as the Alberg, the Captain’s Table, Kings Shore Diner and The Tavern.
She loved to laugh and play jokes on friends. Annette enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A good book was always by her side. She also loved animals.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247; or to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
