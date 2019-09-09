LACONIA — Annette D. Richard, 92, died on Aug. 26, 2019, at her daughter's home, with her daughter by her side.
Annette was born Feb. 16, 1927, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward Dupont and Velma (Lougee) Dupont. She was a lifelong resident and graduated from Laconia High School.
Annette was a free spirit and did things her own way and was one tough lady. She worked until she was 88 years old. Her work history spans 60-plus years, during which she worked at various jobs. She worked at John Hancock as a receptionist in Laconia, quality control at Sprague Electric in Concord, accounting at Stormax Inc. in Concord, night auditor at the Margate Resort, and retired from Gunstock Mountain Resort as a courier for more than 21 years, a job she loved.
Annette loved animals and had many dogs and cats over the years. She enjoyed country music and loved going dancing when she was younger. Whenever she could, she would ride up through the White Mountains to see the Old Man and farther past the 13 Mile Woods and picnic along the Androscoggin River.
She was an avid crafter and was talented at everything she tried. She started with quilts, went to making stuffed animals and sewing tents for a local company. Then she tried her hand at upholstery, redoing furniture for folks who found out by word of mouth how amazing her work was. Ceramics was her next endeavor. She got herself a kiln and taught ceramics at her house for years and made it so fun for all.
Annette was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She taught Catechism when asked by Father Griffin and got so much enjoyment working with the young people.
Annette is survived by her daughter, Kim Fury, of Laconia, and her wife, Jo Provera; a sister, Shelia Weeks, of Moultonborough; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her only grandchild, Abram Tappan, whom she loved more than life, and her sister, Shirley Boyd, of Meredith.
There will be no Memorial Services per her wishes.
If you would like to donate in her memory, please do so to an Animal Rescue or an Addiction Recovery of your choice.
Phaneuf Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
