BELMONT — Annette Camille Collins, 77, of Hurricane Road, passed away at her home, on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Annette was born on September 15, 1943, in Bridgeport, CT, to Edward and Sophie (Yablonsky) Keller.
She spent most of her free time researching her family's genealogy. She loved to read and watch old movies, especially old westerns. Annette enjoyed spending time in her garden and with her family.
Annette is survived by her sons, Wayne R. Collins of Laconia and Keith F. Collins of Laconia; her daughters, Colleen L. Collins of Corning, NY and Kristin Collins-Breyfogle and her husband Jonathan, of Westlake, OH; her sister, Marcia Chadsey and her husband Jim, of AZ; her nine grandchildren, Louise, Crystal, Zach, Tyler, Patrick, Kelly, Skylar, Annie, and Susie; and her five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Autumn, Gabe, Lundin, and Viera. In addition to her parents, Annette is predeceased by her loving husband, Richard G. Collins; her sister, Jeanne Bjoring; and her grandson, Francis Collins.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Graveside Service will follow at Union Cemetery, 176 Academy Street, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
