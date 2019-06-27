BURKE, Va. — Anne Merrill Sprague, 90, of Burke (formerly of Falls Church, Virginia, and Gilford, New Hampshire) passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019.
Anne grew up on Paugus Bay in Laconia, New Hampshire, swimming and helping run Merrill’s Lakeside Cabins. After graduating from Laconia High School in 1947, Anne attended the University of New Hampshire, where she met and married her husband, Bob. They traveled the country together for 10 years with the United States Geological Survey, and settled in Falls Church in 1961. Anne had five children between 1952 and 1965.
She was a generous and devoted mother and grandmother, an energetic and amusing Girl Scout leader, and a curious, voracious reader who returned to school to finish an anthropology degree in 1973 at the University of Maryland. Anne enjoyed the opera and theater, and loved to travel with her husband and good friends. She returned faithfully to her camp on Lake Winnipesaukee every summer, never straying far from her New Hampshire roots. She maintained the adventurous, independent and fun-loving spirit that marked her youth there.
Anne worked at Marymount College, where she developed the National Elderhostel program, and then at the National Academy of Sciences as an information specialist for the last 10 years of her career. She was active in Virginia Democratic Party politics, working for progressive causes, including women’s rights, and served on the Fairfax County Commission for the Handicapped.
She is survived by her son, James Sprague; daughter Amy Sprague and husband Michael Inscoe; daughter Kelly Sprague and husband Martin Levin; five grandsons, Ethan Geary, Patrick and Daniel Levin, and Jonathan and Thomas Inscoe; one great-grandchild, Eloise Geary; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Sprague, and daughters Jan Leslie and Laine Elizabeth.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 20, at Advent, www.adventfuneral.com. A burial service will take place in New Hampshire in late summer.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the ACLU.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.