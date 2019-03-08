BELMONT — Anne-Marie Franciosa, 75, of Belmont, formerly of Natick and Saugus, Massachusetts, passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a period of failing health, on Feb. 26, 2019, at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Born in Italy on June 9, 1943, to the late Oreste and Aurora (Tamango) Tarello, Anne-Marie was self-employed in sales and owned a boutique store early in her career.
Anne-Marie is survived by her children, Vicki Jackson of Belmont, John S. Franciosa and his wife, Cindy Franciosa, of Hampstead, and Giana Rao of Andover, Massachusetts, as well as her grandchildren, Giavanna Franciosa and Isabella Franciosa.
Family and friends are invited to Anne-Marie's celebration of life on Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sons of Italy, 37 Washington Avenue, Natick, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in the name of Anne-Marie to the Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord.
