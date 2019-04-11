GLEN — Anne (Hickey) Elovecky, 100, passed away April 8, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, with her family at her side.
Anne was born Sept. 24,1918, in Glasgow, Scotland, to Edward and Edith O’Boyle. She spent her childhood in Scotland, living with her grandmother.
When she completed nursing school, she became a nurse in London, England, where she worked during World War II.
After the war, she made the decision to immigrate to the United States by herself. Shortly after arriving in the U.S., she met and later married Richard Hickey in 1948. She joined Richard and his seven children in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Anne and Richard had three children of their own.
Upon Richard’s retirement, they moved to Laconia to run the Brickyard Mountain Cottages in Weirs Beach. They enjoyed many summers with returning guests at the cottages that became like family.
Anne and Richard enjoyed traveling, especially to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
Once they both retired fully, they sold the cottages and moved to Jensen Beach, Florida. After Richard’s passing in 1979, Anne remained in Jensen Beach, eventually meeting and marrying Stanley Elovecky in 1983. After Stanley’s passing, Anne moved back to New England, finally settling in Meredith in her “wee little house on the lake.” She lived with her daughter, Mary.
While living in Meredith, she enjoyed taking day trips with Mary, playing bridge, attending events with her widow’s club, and watching wildlife on the canal. She was an avid antiquer, once owning her own shop, and she was always on the lookout for a good deal.
With Mary’s sudden passing in December 2017, Anne moved in with her son, Ed, and wife Jodi in Glen, until her death on April 8.
Anne was predeceased by her first husband, Richard Hickey; her second husband, Stanley Elovecky; and her youngest daughter, Mary (Tina) Yaeger.
Anne is survived by her son, Edward (Jodi) of Glen; her daughter, Irene Roy (George) of Jensen Beach, Florida; step-daughter Joan Soule (John) of Weymouth, Massachusetts; step-son Fred Hickey (Terry) of Schenectady, New York; and her grandchildren, Julie, Jeremy, Adrienne, Jeffery, Jennifer, John, Kevin, Judith, Alison, and Timothy. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren that she treasured.
Per Anne’s wishes, there will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance, Memorial Hospital, and the Visiting Nurses for their wonderful care and support.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
