HOLDERNESS — Anne C. Riehs, 87, of Holderness died June 20, 2019, with family by her side.
Anne was born at home in West New York, New Jersey, on May 9, 1932, to Anna (Cvicker) and John Pakan. Anne attended Memorial High School where she met the love of her life, Martin. They married in 1954 and moved to Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, to start a family. In 1970, they purchased a small motel on the shores of Squam Lake and raised three children there.
Anne enjoyed life as an innkeeper, a job that suited her friendly personality and penchant for meticulous housekeeping. Motel guests became lifelong friends. In the off season, the motel became the gathering place for family and friends from near and far. When she wasn’t working, she was fishing, canoeing, sailing, and swimming.
Anne and Marty retired to Campton, where they continued to host friends and family for poolside barbecues all summer long, and wintered in the Florida Keys where so many happy memories were made. Spending time with her family, particularly her grand- and great-grandchildren, was so important to Anne.
“Onnie” to some, “Granny” to many, Anne was dearly loved and made all who walked through her door feel welcomed and cared about. This quality came naturally to her and brought her such joy.
Anne was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Martin J. Riehs Jr.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne Riehs-Moore and husband David Moore of Holderness, Marion Doyle and partner Glenn McIntire of Freeport, Maine, and Marty Riehs III and wife Shelagh Connelly of Holderness. Grandchildren include Sam Smith, Saralyn Smith, Haleigh Doyle Mayo and her husband, Rayna, Casey Doyle, Molly Riehs, Liam Riehs, Liza Riehs, and Nathan Moore. Great-grandchildren are Trevor Hughes, Graeme Uhlman, and Soren and Everett Doyle Mayo. She also is survived by her niece, Beth Bernhardt, and her husband, Paul Puzzanghera, and their children, Kate, Hope and Saramarie, all of Winchester, Massachusetts.
A graveside celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Blair Cemetery, Blair Road, Campton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pemi-Baker Community Health & Hospice Program, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
