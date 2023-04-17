Anne Brooks Dodge, 89

CENTER SANDWICH — Anne Brooks Dodge, 89, passed away peacefully on April 13, with family by her side. Brooks lived in North Sandwich with her family for nearly 50 years, where she lovingly raised two children and had many strong and lasting friendships in town.

Brooks was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 27, 1933. She was the daughter of Lawrence Gibbons and Anne Ferbrache Gibbons who met in Honolulu while he was an executive for Standard Oil, and she was an elementary school teacher. Brooks loved her time in Hawaii, growing up carefree in a tropical paradise and swimming and surfing daily until dark. Her family moved from Hawaii in 1941, just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, settling in Palo Alto, California. Brooks graduated from Palo Alto High School and then the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, where she was president of her sorority Kappa Alpha Theta. Sadly, her parents passed away in her early 20s, so Brooks moved back East to be closer to her extensive Gibbons family in New England, including five uncles who lovingly looked after her.

