Anna Mayo, 97 

FRANKLIN — Anna (Kiloczki) Mayo, 97, of Franklin, died at Peabody Place on Aug. 21.
She was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 1926, the daughter of Stella and John Kiloczki. The family came to Franklin in 1932, she has resided in Franklin ever since.
Anna attended St. Mary Parochial School and was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of ’44. She was the widow of Robert D. Mayo, who died in 1987. Mrs. Mayo was employed as the medicare billing clerk for 26 years at Franklin Regional Hospital retiring in 1994.
She loved skiing in her younger years, took up golf when she retired, and enjoyed traveling with her friends and visiting her children.
Following retirement, she participated in volunteer services as a member of Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary working in the gift shop, and was a member of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Anna also volunteered at the Merrimack County Nursing Home and the Twin Rivers Clergy Thrift Shop.
A longtime member of the Franklin Outing Club, for many years Anna enjoyed volunteering to teach young children the fine art of the “snowplow.”
She was a communicant of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and served as a eucharistic minister for several years.
Her family includes two sons, Thomas E. Mayo and Josephine of Penacook, and Gary S. Mayo and Jeannine of Stevensville, Montana; two daughters, Patricia A. Oxland and Ron, deceased, of Sunapee, and Cheryl A. Ulma and Todd of Grangeville, Indiana; three grandsons, Corey Oxland of New Hampshire, Zachary Mayo of Utah, and Grady Mayo of Connecticut; three granddaughters, Karen Oxland of New Hampshire, Lindsey Mayo of Oregon, and Sarah Mayo of Vermont; and three great-granddaughters, Alexa Jenkins, Riley and Jaime Oxland all of New Hampshire.
She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Piekarz in 1979; a grandson, Jonathan M. Mayo in 1986; a sister, Stella Newcomb in 2014; and son-in-law, Ronald Oxland in 2019.
Additional family members include a sister, Louise Babineau of Franklin; Katherine Dickens of Prince George, Virginia; Helen Bilodeau of Dover, and Lillian Kurowski of Portsmouth; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
At Anna’s request, there are no calling hours or flowers, but donations in her memory may be made in her name to the Franklin Outing Club or to a charity of one’s choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m., in St. Paul Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.