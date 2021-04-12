BRISTOL — Anna Marie Smith (Mayberry), 73, of Bristol passed away on January 21, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Anna was born in Mechanic Falls, Maine on March 18, 1947 to Ernest Mayberry and Gladys (Lowe) Mayberry.
Anna was a loving Partner, Sister, Mother, Nana and Great Nana. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards with her family. She loved traveling to Maine to visit her grandmother with a van full of family singing the whole way. She enjoyed singing for everyone, her favorite was Elvis Presley. She loved to cook and bake for her family. She loved and welcomed everyone with her heart of gold. To know her was to love and adore her, she was truly one of a kind.
She was survived by longtime partner, Stanley Duerden of Danvers, MA; her older sister, Gloria of Bristol; her eldest daughter, Anna Marie Smith of Bristol; her twin daughters, Gladys May Smith Bjelf of Gilford and Gloria Elaine Smith of Franklin; son-in-law, Rich Bjelf; her many grandchildren, Mark J Ballou Jr. of Bristol, Stephanie and Gabe Chiasson of Campton, Michelle and Jason Potter of Bristol, Kevin and Pamela Bjelf of Belmont, Kayla Coraluzzo of Dover, William Maltais, Kyle and Lacey Bjelf of Campton, Savanna Clemons of Concord, Shyanne Williams of Belmont, and Andrew Bjelf of Belmont; her great-grandchildren, Hayden, Harlee, Dante, Faith, Colton, Braylynn, Avianna, Ezra, Layla, Lily and Karson.
She was predeceased by her three babies, William Ross Smith III, David Richmond Smith, Rebecca Lynne Smith and granddaughter, Carrie Lynn Smith.
Graveside services will be held at the Meredith Village Cemetery on Saturday, April 17th at 10 a.m.
Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
