FRANKLIN — Anna L. (Nadeau) Chapman, 79, a resident of New Paltz, New York, for more than 30 years, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, New York, following a period of failing health, with family by her side.
She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21,1940, to the late Melbourne Nadeau and Dorothy (Roberts) Lougee.
Over the years, she spent time in New Hampshire, in the Laconia, Belmont, and Franklin areas, before she met her husband and moved to New York. She worked for many years in the Laconia and Franklin areas and retired from St. Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, New York, where she worked as an LPN.
She was a Life Member of the VFW Post 1698 in Franklin.
Anna enjoyed being around family, especially around the holidays. She enjoyed making cakes, sewing, yard sales, and penny socials.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Chapman, in 2018. She was also predeceased by brothers Robert, William, Gene, and Donald; a son, James M. Sulloway, and two granddaughters, Rebecca and Christine.
She leaves her sons, Ronald Sulloway (Bev) of Franklin and Dennis Sulloway of Concord; her daughters, Dorothy Sulloway and Patricia Smith (Jim), both of Vermont, Michelle Veilleux (Chris) of Connecticut, and Terry Patterson (Ron) of New York; her brothers, Melbourne “Butch” Nadeau (Pauline) of Belmont and David Nadeau (Mary) of Franklin; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
According to her wishes, there are no calling hours. Burial will be in the spring with a graveside service, along with her son, James, in the family lot in St. John’s Cemetery in Tilton.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home is assisting with arrangements.
Those who wish may contribute to a charity of one's choice.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
