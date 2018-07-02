BRISTOL — Anna P. Davis, 97, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Franklin Hospital, after a short illness and a period of declining health.
She was born in Lakeport, the daughter of Von Carl and Marie (Carlson) Dow. She has been a life long resident of Bristol. She was the wife of the late Harold Davis.
Anna worked for almost 26 years in the machine and shipping departments of IPC and then retired from the Laconia State School where she worked for 10 years.
She was a lifelong member of the Bristol Baptist Church.
Anna loved spending time with her family and loved her annual Fourth of July cookouts. Anna loved going for long walks and always had a story to tell everyone.
Family members include one daughter, Sharon VanDine, and her husband Fred of Laconia; and Carl Carlson of Waltham, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren: Kelli Mills, John Davis Jr., Staci Knox, Shane Davis, Heidi Chubbuck, Angela VanSteensburg, Cain Davis, and Noel Davis; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Joann Masterson of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one son, John Davis; three brothers and two sisters.
There will be calling hours from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service on Friday, July 6, at the Bristol Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Mountain Ridge for their continued care, as well as the Franklin Regional Hospital Emergency Room.
